Corbion: Emulsifiers, Whipping Agents

BASF’s Human Nutrition business announced that Corbion will assume sales and marketing for BASF's Spongolit® aerating emulsifiers and Lamequick® whipping agents in North America, effective immediately.

"Through its partnership with Corbion, BASF provides the market with two products that can create delicious baked goods with excellent taste and sensory characteristics," says John Helfrick, director, BASF Human Nutrition, North America. "Our performance ingredients, Spongolit aerating emulsifiers and Lamequick whipping agents, are backed by BASF's 150 years of innovation. Together with Corbion, we will deliver the quality and technical integrity customers expect."

"Our customers in the sweet goods segment look to Corbion for solutions that help them succeed in this very competitive area. With this new partnership, and the addition of the Spongolit and Lamequick product lines, we're well prepared to meet their comprehensive sweet good needs," adds Jim Robertson, Senior Product Manager, Emulsifiers, Corbion.

While consumers demand healthier indulgence baked goods, formulators seek innovative solutions to achieve the perfect combination of taste, structure, texture, volume, and shelf-life.

Lamequick delivers light and creamy texture, providing excellent taste and pleasant mouth feel in whipped desserts, cream fillings, cake decoration, ice-cream, and frozen desserts. In decorating creams, Lamequick provides sharp edges when piping, smooth texture for spreading, and stability for serving. These spray-dried powders produce light and creamy foams when whipped up with milk or water.

Spongolit aerating emulsifiers allow bakers to create cakes quicker with excellent and consistent quality. Used in whipped batters for a variety of cakes, Spongolit ensures excellent stability, volume and crumb structure. Using Spongolit also facilitates replacement of emulsified shortenings with vegetable oils, resulting in healthier baked products.

With Spongolit, all components can be added at the same time and whipped together. It is ideal for small bakeries, home-use cake mixes as well as large-scale cake production.

For information about Lamequick and Spongolit, please contact Corbion at bakery@corbion.com or +1 (800) 669 4092.

About Corbion

Corbion is the global market leader in lactic acid, lactic acid derivatives and lactides, and a leading company in emulsifiers, functional enzyme blends, minerals and vitamins. The company delivers high performance bio-based products made from renewable resources and applied in global markets such as bakery, meat, pharmaceuticals and medical devices, home and personal care, packaging, automotive, and coating resins. Corbion uses knowledge, agility, and dedication to deliver on the ever-changing market demands. Corbion's products have a differentiating functionality in all kinds of consumer products worldwide. Through our deep bakery market expertise, we offer a broad portfolio of ingredients that deliver against our customers' food integrity and freshness needs including functional ingredients, emulsifiers, bread mixes, specialty bases, frozen dough, vitamin and mineral premixes, and flour enrichment. Visit www.corbion.com for more details.

About the BASF Nutrition & Health division

BASF Nutrition & Health provides a comprehensive product and service portfolio for the human and animal nutrition, pharmaceutical and flavor & fragrance industries. With innovative solutions and modern technologies, we help our customers improve their business efficiency and the sustainability of their products. Our human nutrition solutions include vitamins and carotenoids, plant sterols, emulsifiers and omega-3 fatty acids. Vitamins and carotenoids also form an important part of our animal nutrition portfolio, as do other feed additives such as trace elements, enzymes and organic acids. We provide the pharmaceutical industry with a broad range of excipients and selected large-volume active pharmaceutical ingredients such as ibuprofen and omega-3 fatty acids. Furthermore, we offer aroma ingredients such as citral, geraniol and L-menthol. BASF Nutrition & Health operates sites in Europe, North America, South America and in Asia-Pacific. For more information, go to www.basf.com.