Hail Merry Names New CEO

Hail Merry, a participant in the natural refrigerated desserts and snacks category with its award-winning plant-based tarts and bites, hired Andy Malloy as chief executive officer.



"We're enormously excited for the next evolution of our brand," says Susan O'Brien, Founder and Vice President of Marketing. "Andy's classic CPG background combined with his massive sales achievements position him to catapult Hail Merry through our next killer phase of growth."



Malloy brings over 25 years in the snack food industry. He joins Hail Merry from a tenure as Vice President of Commercial Sales for NatureBox, the leading online subscription snack business. His previous service includes Vice President of Sales for Materne North America (GoGo SqueeZ), the leading natural fruit squeeze pouch, and Vice President, DSD for CROSSMARK, a leading consumer packaged goods brokerage company. Earlier in his career, Malloy held a series of executive leadership roles with PepsiCo/Frito-Lay, including Vice President of Small Format Business, a $3B revenue channel for the packaged-snack foods giant.



"Refrigerated snacking is ripe for disruption and Hail Merry is poised to be the catalyst," Malloy says. "This is a truly remarkable company built on phenomenal products and an exceptional team of people, and I'm confident we have the ability to be the leader in the fast-growing refrigerated healthy snack category."



"Andy has a tremendous wealth of experience building snack companies," says Mark Rampolla, Chairman of the Board. "From running a small delivery route to operating a billion-dollar business to helping emerging healthier-snack brands grow, Andy knows where snack consumers have been and where they're going. He's perfect to lead Hail Merry as we position the brand to define the future of fresh, healthy, indulgent snacking."