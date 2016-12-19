Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Bread announced their new product, Martin's Old-Fashioned Real Butter Bread, which will be available starting January 2, 2017.



Throughout history, "breaking bread" has been a way of bringing people together. For over 60 years Martin's has been a part of this "breaking bread" tradition with their focus on creating cherished eating experiences. With this latest product, Martin's hopes to take a step further in bringing people of all generations together. Martin's Old-Fashioned Real Butter Bread has the popular split-top look and combines the nostalgia of days gone by with the great taste and high quality that today's consumer expects from Martin's.



As with all their products, Martin's uses only the best ingredients, such as high protein wheat flour, nonfat milk, real butter, pure cane sugar, and other high-quality ingredients, to make this great-tasting, soft, gratifying Old-Fashioned Real Butter Bread. Using 100 percent real butter without any additional oils is what earns Old-Fashioned Real Butter Bread its name.



"Obviously most people know us for our potato roll and potato bread products," says Tony Martin, executive vice president and grandson to the original founders of Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc. "Customers know and appreciate that Martin's puts a premium emphasis on quality, and that's really what has made our potato roll products famous. However, we discovered that sometimes a customer may want a non-potato-based bread. So we listened to our customers' suggestion and worked hard to create Martin's Old-Fashioned Real Butter Bread. This bread will be attractive to the customer who is looking for the staple of a 'white bread' but wants higher quality and better taste."



Martin's Old-Fashioned Real Butter Bread has a unique taste that is sweet and buttery. As with Martin's other products, this product has no artificial colors or sweeteners, uses unbleached wheat flour, and is made from non-GMO ingredients. The high quality ingredients, unique taste, thick-cut slice, and soft texture elevates this item to the level of a "premium bread product," while remaining competitively priced and still affordable for the average family's purchase.