Pabst, New Holland Brewing Create Partnership

New Holland Brewing Company (New Holland) Founder and President Brett VanderKamp and Pabst Brewing Company (PBC) Chairman Eugene Kashper announced that the two companies will enter into a long-term partnership agreement, effective first quarter 2017. The partnership will focus on the national distribution and sales of New Holland’s full portfolio of craft beer.



“This partnership allows us to distribute our beer brands to more consumers throughout the country by leveraging PBC’s robust sales and distribution platform,” said VanderKamp.



Once the partnership is fully implemented, PBC’s sales force will sell all of New Holland’s beers to wholesalers nationwide as part of PBC’s high-end portfolio. New Holland, entering its 20th year, will remain independent and will continue to manage all other business functions for its beers, including production, marketing, and finance. All beers will continue to be brewed in Holland, Michigan, and New Holland’s spirits, restaurant and retail operations will continue to operate as they currently do.



“We are excited to be joining forces with Pabst as we combine the strengths of two great American companies,” said VanderKamp. “Pabst’s management of our wholesale network will help us accelerate growth and drive success at the shelf.”



The partnership will increase market share for New Holland’s award winning Dragon’s Milk year-round bourbon barrel stout, which will help it become a truly “unlimited release.”



“We are thrilled to be working with Brett and New Holland,” said Kashper. “Brett is a passionate brand owner who knows his business. He is programmed with the DNA of New Holland’s brands and is committed to using our platform’s capabilities to maximize success. This is a true long-term partnership on both sides.”



The partnership also allows PBC to increase its varied product offerings and strengthen the company’s participation in the craft beer segment.