Nature’s Path Expands Pouch Granolas

Nature’s Path is expanding its line of pouch granola with three new flavors featuring premium, superfood ingredients and a redesigned, vibrant, re-sealable packaging format.



Nearly one third of Nature’s Path granola category growth comes from bagged granola, and industry wide 785 of consumers prefer granola in a re-sealable bag. To meet the growing demand, Nature’s Path is extending its offering in this category with three new flavors of granola available in a freshly designed, eye-catching re-sealable pouch that helps keep crunchy clusters of organic oats fresh.



The three new flavors – Coconut & Cashew, Vanilla Pumpkin Seed and Blueberry Pecan – are now part of the brand’s line of gluten-free, certified organic and Non-GMO granolas. Fiber rich, made with whole grains and featuring premium ingredients and superfoods such as chia seeds, coconut, dried blueberries and cashew butter, the new pouch granola flavors provide a better breakfast and snacking option in a convenient, consumer preferred format. They are part of a growing pouch granola category for the company, joining existing flavors including Honey Almond, Summer Berries and Almond Cranberry as well as the Love Crunch Granola family.



The new flavors will be available on store shelves across the US in January 2017 with an SRP of $4.99