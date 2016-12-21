SeaPak Asian-Inspired Seafood Items

For the busy holiday season, SeaPak has been pointing consumers toward its most-popular seafood products – as well as two new, Asian-inspired seafood items – as the solution for party hosts and hostesses looking to spend less time in the kitchen.



“For anyone wondering what to serve at their holiday gatherings, our message has always been, SeaPak is here to help,” explained Megan Grinstead, the Director of Marketing at SeaPak Shrimp & Seafood Co., the frozen specialty seafood leader. “We’ve been telling consumers that the frozen seafood aisle is your best friend when it comes to ensuring hassle-free holiday get-togethers. Our SeaPak finger foods and other products help families go from frozen to festive without any fuss, making them the easy, no-stress answer for entertaining and enjoyment.”



For a pop of Asian flair, the brand has been marketing two new seafood appetizers, SeaPak Shrimp & Crab Rangoons and SeaPak Shrimp & Rice Rolls, just for the holidays. These frozen seafood innovations, Grinstead said, promise to add a taste of Asian flair to any holiday spread.



On shelves at participating Kroger and Giant Eagle locations through December only, the two new products are each defining their own space in the frozen seafood segment. “They really are the first of their kind to hit the grocery store freezer section,” Grinstead noted.



The Shrimp & Crab Rangoons have shrimp, crab and cheese within a flaky pastry. Each package contains 13 rangoons and a Thai chili dipping sauce. The Shrimp & Rice Rolls feature shrimp and rice inside an oven-crispy, breaded nori wrap. A package contains two shrimp and rice rolls and a soy ginger dipping sauce. Each roll can be sliced into 8-10 pieces.