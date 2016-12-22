Kalsec Achieves 'Excellent' SQF Rating

Kalsec®, Inc. has received an ‘Excellent’ rating during the recent unannounced annual Safe Quality Food (SQF) Level 2 recertification, the highest rating possible. SQF certification is achieved when a company demonstrates exceptional quality control and food safety practices. SQF is a globally recognized certification as a food safety management system and is administered by the SQF Institute.



“We are proud of this accomplishment and attribute the success to our employees' ongoing dedication and commitment to provide our customers with safe, quality products,” said Scott Nykaza, president and chief operating officer.



Kalsec® is the leading global producer of natural spice and herb flavor extracts, colors, antioxidants, and advanced hop products for the food and beverage industry. For more than 50 years, Kalsec® has consistently delivered high-quality, innovative ingredient solutions that make products look better, taste better and last longer. Kalsec® is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Mich., with facilities in the United States, Europe and Asia.