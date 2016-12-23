Fuchs North America Launches New Website

Fuchs North America, a supplier of seasonings, flavor systems and taste solutions to the food manufacturing and foodservice industries, announces the launch of a new corporate website.



The Fuchs North America website address remains the same (www.fuchsna.com), but the site has been completely reworked to make it more user-friendly along with providing more informational content than ever before.



The new Fuchs website is mobile-friendly, making it accessible across platforms. The website features a more modern and visually appealing design, improving user experience and making it easier to navigate.



Among the content elements in the Fuchs North America website is a comprehensive overview of the company’s approach to providing custom seasoning, flavor system and taste solutions for its customer base, which consists of some of North America’s leading snack food manufacturers, other food processing companies and foodservice firms.



New additions to the website include a section devoted to Fuchs’ quarterly sample collections, new product inquiry forms and introductions to Fuchs’ R&D, Quality and Regulatory teams.



Additionally, the website features Fuchs’ Tastes and Trends Blog, a new initiative to provide its customer base with more information about food and flavor trends, company news and the Fuchs team.