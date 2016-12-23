Beverage Trends at 2016 NACS Tradeshow

The National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) hosted its 2016 NACS tradeshow Oct. 19-21 at Atlanta’s Georgia World Congress Center. With a tradeshow floor encompassing approximately 410,000 square feet, the event featured more than 1,200 exhibiting companies showcasing thousands of new products.

This year’s tradeshow attracted 23,301 attendees, marking the third consecutive year of attendance that exceeded 23,000, the association says. Of those attendees, 8,228 were buyers and 2,134 were international attendees representing 67 countries, it says. Although the numbers are not the highest in NACS Show history, they are a record for when the event has taken place in Atlanta, it adds.

Below are some beverage highlights from the 2016 tradeshow:

5-Hour Energy, a brand of Living Essentials LLC, Farmington Hills, Mich., showcased its new lineup of 5-Hour Energy Protein shots, which are offered in two regular-strength and two extra-strength varieties.

6-Hour Sleep, Malibu, Calif., promoted its dietary supplement shot, which utilizes magnesium, 5-HTP and GAB A to encourage sleep.

Alō, a brand of SPI West, San Francisco, featured its newest line of ready-to-drink (RTD) aloe vera beverages: Alō Essentials, which is offered in two flavors: Mango Delight and Lime Spark. The company also showcased its Original, Light and Pulp Free lineups.

St. Louis-based Anheuser-Busch, a brand of Anheuser-Busch InBev, highlighted its understanding of the different types of convenience stores as well as strategies and promotions to encourage purchase in the beer section. The company also featured its eight new craft beer partners. It also announced the introduction of Peach-a-Rita, Orange-a-Rita and Grape-a-Rita, as well as Best Damn Sweet Tea, which is due to launch in March 2017.

Cincinnati-based AriZona Beverage Co., promoted its new AriZona Energy Shots. The shots contain 230 mg of caffeine, and are available in Green Tea, Pomegranate & Acai Green Tea, Fruit Punch, Mucho Mango and Grapeade flavors.

Cleveland-based ávitāe USA, promoted its sparkling caffeinated waters, which launched in March 2016. The company also debuted the newest product that will join its portfolio in 2017: Züm XR, a line of low-calorie energy drinks made with extended-release caffeine using time-release beads to provide energy for up to four hours, the company says. The line will be offered in three flavors: Orange, Mixed Berry and Lemon Line, and will come packaged in 12-ounce PET cans.

BAWLS Acquisition, Twinsburg, Ohio, promoted the newest flavor to join the line: Ginger, which joins Original Guarana, Guarana Zero, Cherry, Root Beer and Mandarin Orange flavors. The energy drinks contain guarana berry and are packaged in 10-ounce bottles or 16-ounce cans.

Hallandale Beach, Fla.-based Beso Del Sol Inc. featured its red and white sangria, which are available packaged in 3-liter bag-in-a-box, 1.5-liter glass bottles and 500-ml Tetra Pak cartons.

The Boston Beer Co., Boston, highlighted its Truly Spiked & Sparkling line as well as Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard and Samuel Adams brands. The company also discussed the benefits of the various pack sizes available for its product lines.

Bowery Coffee Co., Los Angeles, promoted its ready-to-drink (RTD) cold-brew coffees, which are packaged in 10.5-ounce glass bottles and are available in five flavors: Original, Tahitian Vanilla, Cacao, Toasted Caramel and Dirty Chai.

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Boxed Water is Better LLC, showcased its lineup of water packaged in cartons, which are now available in three sizes: 250 and 500 ml as well as 1 liter.

C2O Pure Coconut Water LLC, Seal Beach, Calif., promoted its newest flavor: Pure Coconut Water with Pineapple Juice and Coconut Pulp, which is offered in 17.5-ounce cans and 1-liter Tetra Pak cartons. Additionally, the company debuted an updated design for its canned products.

Los Angeles-based Califia Farms LLC announced its commitment to the convenience store channel at this year’s show. The company also highlighted its new coffee innovations, including its Nitro Cold Brew and Black Label Cold Brew lines. Additionally, the brand featured its functional almond milks.

Campbell Soup Co., Camden N.J., featured its V8 and Bolthouse Farms beverage portfolios. V8 announced new flavors joining the V8 Energy as well the V8 Splash lineups in 2017, while Bolthouse Farms introduced two new flavors in its line of juice drinks: Watermelon Mint Lemonade and Mango Piña Colada.

Celsius, Boca Raton, Fla., debuted its new positioning and new packaging at this year’s show. The brand refresh more clearly communicates the brand and the benefits of the product, the company says. The new positioning includes a new logo, slogan and more. Additionally, the brand announced that it will launch a line extension in February 2017.

Atlanta-based The Coca-Cola Co. highlighted its abilities to help convenience store operators build an engaged community, loyal shoppers, and sales and profit growth. The company provided a display of merchandising solutions, including its new proprietary Artic Coke cooler, currently being tested in select markets, that provides a super-cold beverage, the company says. It also featured a plethora of new products set to launch in 2017, including Sprite Cherry, Sprite Cherry Zero, Gold Peak Diet Green Tea, Gold Peak Slightly Sweet Tea, Fuze Tea Sweet and Lightly Tart Flavor Fusions, Gold Peak ready-to-drink (RTD) Tea Lattes, Gold Peak RTD Coffee and Dunkin’ Donuts RTD Coffee.

Coco Libre, a brand of Culver City, Calif.-based Maverick Brands LLC, introduced a new 15-ounce can and a brand refresh.

At its booth Constellation Brands, Victor, N.Y., offered educational stations about category management and ways to appeal to multi-cultural consumers. Additionally, the brand showcased its total beverage alcohol portfolio, including wines, craft beers and imported beers. Its Modelo brand announced that Modela Chelada Tamaindo Picante will launch in February 2017 in 24-ounce cans. Corona announced the addition of a four-pack of 16-ounce cans that will launch in February 2017. Additionally, Corona and Modela Chelada will launch in three-packs on the West Coast. Also, Corona Light will get a new look that is more united with the Corona brand while highlighting its “light” attributes, and Arbor Mist will launch in four-packs of 250-ml cans in May 2017.

Crunk Energy, Roswell, Ga., showcased the newest flavor that joined the lineup of energy drinks: Blood-Orange. The energy drink contains real blood orange juice and is free of taurine as well as artificial flavors, colors or preservatives.

Forto Coffee energy shot, a brand of Dyla LLC, Jersey City, N.J., highlighted that its Vanilla and Mocha flavors now contain organic milk. The coffee energy shots are USDA-certified organic and Fair Trade certified.

Dallas-based Dean Foods highlighted that several of its on-the-go dairy offerings will be offered with non-GMO ingredients in 2017. Among those will be TruMoo Flavored Milks in Chocolate Whole Milk, Strawberry 1% Lowfat Milk and Chocolate 1% Lowfat Milk flavors; and TruMoo High Protein in Vanilla Lowfat Milk, Cookies n’ Cream Lowfat Milk and Chocolate Lowfat Milk flavors. Dairy Pure white milks, which are offered in Reduced Fat and Whole varieties also will be non-GMO in addition to Caribou Coffee RTD coffees in Vanilla Iced Coffee, Chocolate Mocha Iced Coffee and Sea Salt Caramel Iced Coffee varieties.

Diageo Beer Co., a business unit of Norwalk, Conn.-based Diageo North America, featured its Smirnoff Ice brand with its new Spiked and Spiked Seltzer lines. Additionally, it highlighted the brand’s recent packaging update, as well as its availability in cans. The company also promoted its Guinness beer portfolio and its Brewers Project variety packs.

Hollywood, Fla.-based Dream Products LLC promoted its Dream Water dietary supplement shots and powders.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Plano, Texas, highlighted its core brands including Dr Pepper and Snapple, while also promoting its partner brands, including Core Hydration and Neuro. BodyArmor announced several innovations, including its new Lyte lineup, which is available in Peach Orange and Cherry Berry flavors and contains 20 calories and 6 grams of sugar in each 16-ounce bottle. Additionally, BodyArmor is adding two flavors to its core lineup: Watermelon Strawberry and Lemonade, which will launch in 2017, along with new multi-serve 28-ounce bottles of Blackout Berry, Fruit Punch, Strawberry Banana and Orange Mango. High Brew Coffee introduced its newest flavor: High Brew Coffee +Protein Creamy Cappuccino. Bai Brands announced that Justin Timberlake is its new chief flavor officer. The brand also promoted its new Bai Black Antioxidant Infusions line, which is available in five flavors: Simby Citrus, Jambi Ginger Ale, Kohala Kola, Colombia Cream and Rioja Root Beer.

E & J Gallo Winery, Modesto, Calif., promoted its popular convenience store brands, including Dark Horse Wines, Apothic Wines and Liberty Creek Wines in Tetra Pak packaging. It also highlighted other innovations, including New Amsterdam Vodka’s new Apple flavor; Rum Haven Coconut Water Rum; Gallo Fame Vineyard fruit wines in Sweet Peach, Sweet Pineapple and Sweet Berry; and Barefoot Sparkling Wines in cans.

Walnut Creek, Calif.-based Eternal Beverages highlighted its Eternal Naturally Alkaline Spring Water, which is available in 600- and 800-ml and 1- and 1.5-liter bottles, which are available in six-packs.

Evian Natural Spring Water, a brand of Danone Waters of America Inc., White Plains, N.Y., featured its newest packaging offering, a 750-ml bottle with a new sport cap, which will be released in Spring 2017. Additionally, the brand featured its innovative four-pack that uses adhesive dots to bond the bottles together. The brand also highlighted the 10-year anniversary of the Evian limited-edition bottle.

Rochester, N.Y.-based Geloso Beverage Group, promoted its Clubtails canned cocktails, the Clubtails variety pack, and its line of Johny Bootlegger cocktails.

Good 2 Grow, a brand of Atlanta-based InZone Brands Inc., debuted a reformulation of its Fruit Punch as well as its move to a new proprietary, spill-proof cap. Additionally, the company announced that it will be adding more vegetables and fiber to its line of fruit-and-vegetable juices next year.

Dallas-based Haider Corp., doing business as Tweaker Energy Drink Co., showcased the newest flavor in its line of Tweaker Energy Shots: Watermelon. It also introduced an 8.4-ounce value size.

Harvest Hill Beverage Co., Stamford, Conn., featured its single-serve, 10-ounce bottles of Juicy Juice in Apple and Fruit Punch flavors. Additionally, its Little Hug brand introduced 10-ounce bottles featuring sport caps. Five flavors are offered in the 10-ounce bottles: Fruit Punch, Blue Raspberry, Orange, Kiwi Strawberry and Lemonade.

White Plains, N.Y.-based Heineken USA, focused on its core brands, with Heineken focused on the soccer platform, while Tecate highlighted its boxing partnership and Dos Equis highlighted its College Football Playoffs platform. Additionally, Dos Equis highlighted its new, branded 24-ounce cans, which will appear in Dos Equis commercials with The Most Interesting Man in the World.

San Leandro, Calif.-based Hemp2O highlighted its lineup of hemp-based beverages, including its two newest flavors: Watermelon Strawberry and Pineapple Coconut.

Hydrive Energy Water, a brand of Austin, Texas-based Big Red Inc., showcased four new flavors of energy water that offer zero calories: Citrus Burst, Black Cherry, Blue Raspberry and Triple Berry. The energy waters contain 160 mg of caffeine and added B vitamins and will be available in 2017.

KeVita Inc., Oxnard, Calif., promoted its Master Brew and Sparkling Probiotics lines of kombucha drinks.

Philadelphia-based LaColombe Coffee Roasters showcased its RTD canned draft lattes, which are available in Draft Latte, Triple Draft Latte, Vanilla Draft Latte and Mocha Draft Latte flavors. The company also promoted its Pure Black RTD cold-pressed coffee, which features 10 calories in each 9-ounce can with 180 mg of caffeine, or the equivalent of two-and-a-quarter cups of coffee, the company says.

Southfield, Mich.-based Marley Beverage Co., emphasized the recent redesign and rebranding for its One Drop and Mellow Mood beverage lines.

Chicago-based MillerCoors, a division of Molson Coors Brewing Co., emphasized how convenience stores can drive sales and methods for drawing traffic, engaging shoppers and building their baskets. The company also highlighted its range of beers and flavored malt beverages.

Monster Beverage Corp., Corona, Calif., featured the newest brand in its portfolio: Mutant Super Soda, which rolled out this past September in a soft launch and is available in two flavors. The carbonated soft drink offers 100 percent of the daily value of vitamin B3 and B6, the company says. Additionally, its NOS brand introduced Rowdy, which rolled out in 7-Eleven stores nationwide in November.

MoonShine Sweet Tea, Austin, Texas, promoted its line of RTD sweet iced teas, which are available in Lemon, Unsweet, Mango, Mint & Honey, Sweet Peach and The Original varieties.

Stamford, Conn.-based Nestlé Waters North America, showcased the reformulation of its Nestea line of ready-to-drink iced (RTD) teas. The new lineup of flavored teas feature a blend of sugar and stevia for sweetness, contain no artificial colors or flavors, and are offered in Lemon, Peach and Raspberry flavors. The company also is launching a new line of slow-brewed RTD teas, which feature real brewed tea and are available in four flavors: Unsweetened Black Tea, Slightly Sweet Black Tea, Slightly Sweet Black Tea with Rooibos and Slightly Sweet Organic Green Tea. Both lines will be packaged in a new, proprietary bottle and a new, modernized logo. The RTD teas will be available nationwide in the first quarter of 2017, the company says. Additionally, Perrier announced new packaging availabilities, while San Pellegrino highlighted new sparkling fruit beverages.

Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc., Lakeville-Middleboro, Mass., introduced Ocean Spray Mocktails, a line of non-alcohol premium juice blends. The line, which will launch in 2017, features three flavors: Cranberry Peach Bellini, Cranberry Sangria and Tropical Citrus Paradise. Additionally, the brand unveiled a refresh for its Ocean Spray PACt Fruit Infusions, which will launch in April 2017. The company also promoted Ocean Spray Juice Blends in 25-ounce multi-serve bottles.

Pabst Brewing Co., Los Angeles, highlighted two main strategies: small format single-serve and small format take-home. In the single-serve space, the company highlighted two new innovations: Not Your Mom’s Iced Tea, launching in March 2017, and the national roll out of Dog Tag Legacy Lager. Under its take-home strategy, the company focused on its Pabst Blue Ribbon brand and its various packaging promotions. The brand announced packaging initiatives that will launch in 2017, including music and art cans.

PepsiCo, Purchase, N.Y., promoted new product launches from several of its brands, which included Tropicana Essentials Probiotics, Tropicana premium juice drinks, Naked Coconut and Cold Pressed juices, Gatorade’s G Organic, Brisk Strawberry Watermelon, Pure Leaf Pomegranate, 1983 Black Current, IZZE Fusions Strawberry and Melon, Starbucks Double Shot Espresso and Caramel Cream, and Double Shot Coffee and Protein Caramel, Starbucks Frappuccino Dulce de Leche, Mountain Dew White Label, Mountain Dew Green Label, Mountain Dew Game Fuel, Mountain Dew Spiked with prickly pear cactus juice, Life Water, Amp Tropical Punch, and Propel Infused Watermelon.

Worcester, Mass.-based Polar Beverages highlighted its lineup of seltzers, mixers, carbonated soft drinks and bottled waters, as well as its lineup of limited-edition beverages.

PowerBar, a brand of Emeryville, Calif.-based Premier Nutrition Corp., promoted its Clean Whey Protein drinks, which are available in Berry Pomegranate and Fruit Punch flavors.

Protein2O Inc., Chicago, featured its line of flavored waters that are enhanced with 15 grams of whey protein isolate and feature zero grams of sugar and 60-70 calories in each bottle. The lineup is offered in five flavors: Tropical Coconut, Wild Cherry, Harvest Grape, Mixed Berry and Classic Lemonade.

Los Angeles-based Reed’s Inc. promoted its newest offering: Reed’s Stronger Ginger Brew. The new varietal contains 50 percent more ginger compared with Reed’s Extra Ginger Brew, the company says. The ginger beers are GMO free, preservative free, caffeine free and contain no artificial ingredients.

Santa Monica, Calif.-based Red Bull North America Inc., announced that The Green Edition (Kiwi Apple) now will be a permanent part of the Red Bull Editions line. Additionally, the company announced the release of two new sugar-free flavors that will launch in January 2017: The Lime Edition Sugar Free (Limeade) and The Purple Edition Sugar Free (Acai Berry). The company also introduced The Summer Edition (Grapefruit Twist), which will be available for a limited time between May 1 and Sept. 4, 2017.

Hawthorne, Calif.-based +Red Elixir LLC promoted its recently launched line of self-titled functional beverages. The lineup boasts electrolytes, red algae, magnesium, B complex vitamins, amino acids and natural caffeine to help recharge, extend and defend, the company says. The line is offered in three varieties: Power Elixir, Power 20 Elixir and Rescue Elixir.

Rethink Water, Ellicott City, Md., highlighted its drinking water packaged in Tetra Pak cartons, as well as the sustainability benefits of utilizing cartons versus plastic bottles.

Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Chico, Calif., promoted its Hop Hunter IPA, Torpedo Extra IPA and Sidecar Orange Pale Ale.

Chester Springs, Pa.-based Sipp Eco Beverage Co. Inc. featured its Sipp Sparkling Organics lineup packaged in the recently launched 10.5-ounce slim cans.

Sparkling Ice, a brand of Preston, Wash.-based Talking Rain Beverage Co., showcased its 16th flavor, Grape Raspberry, as well as the national roll out of the Essence line. Additionally, the brand discussed that an evolution in its marketing and branding can be expected in 2017.

Spa Springs Mineral Water Co. Ltd., Halifax, Nova Scotia, promoted its Canada Geese Natural Mineral Water, which is packaged in returnable glass bottles. Additionally, it highlighted its line of energy drinks: 28 Black. The line of natural energy drinks is available in five flavors: Acai, Acai Zero, Classic, Sour Apple and Sour Cherry. Both lines now are offered for distribution in the United States.

Kings Mountain, N.C.-based Stout Brewing Co. highlighted its Drink Like a Boss and Great America lines of flavored malt beverages, as well as Cinnamon Fire in a Flask, a cinnamon-flavored malt beverages packaged in 12-ounce glass flasks and available in 6, 12 and 14 percent alcohol by volume varietals.

Cincinnati-based Sunny Delight Beverage Co. debuted its new Sparkling Sunny D line, which is offered in three flavors: Orange, Orange Mango and Orange Strawberry. The line contains 40 calories in each 17-ounce bottle with real juice, the company says. Additionally, it promoted its new Watermelon flavor Sunny D juice drink, which is available in 16-ounce bottles. The lineup also added 16-ounce bottles for its Top 2 flavors: Smooth & Sweet and Tangy Original. The company also featured its Fruit2O lineup with its three newest flavors: Black Raspberry Berry Twist, Raspberry Lemon Berry Twist and Strawberry Berry Twist.

Treo Brands, Harrison, N.Y., featured its recently launched Treo Organic Birch Water Infusion, an organic fruit juice beverage infused with Vermont birch water.

Trimino, a brand of the Branford, Conn.-based Miami Bay Beverage Co. LLC, promoted its flavored, protein-infused waters as well as consumer sentiment toward protein beverages.

Weston, Fla.-based Vital Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VPX), highlighted its Bang energy drink, which contain no calories, sugars, carbs or artificial colors, the company says. The energy drink line is offered in eight flavors: Star Blast, Sour Heads, Power Punch, Blue Razz, Lemon Drop, Cotton Candy, Champagne and Black Cherry Vanilla. It also promoted its Redline brand of energy drinks and shots.

New York-based Voss Water of Norway showcased its two new flavored sparkling waters: Lemon Cucumber and Tangerine Lemongrass.

Denver-based White Wave Foods Co. promoted its Silk Almond Milk, Horizon Organic and Stok Cold-Brew Iced Coffee lines.

WTRMLN WTR, New York, debuted a new flavor: Watermelon Lemonade, which will launch in spring 2017. Additionally, the brand highlighted singer-songwriter Beyonce Knowles’s endorsement of the product.

Xyience, a brand of Big Red Inc., promoted its lineup of energy drinks that contain no calories or sugar.

The 2017 NACS tradeshow will take place Oct. 17-20 at McCormick Place in Chicago.