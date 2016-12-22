Founding Fathers Products expanded its offerings with the release of Founding Fathers Coffee. Using 100% Arabica coffee, Founding Fathers Coffee is available in five different roasts: Morning Blend, Donut Shop, French Roast, Colombian and French Vanilla, as well as in USDA Organic, Fair Trade and Rainforest varieties.



Half of the profits from Founding Fathers Coffee will be donated to organizations that support American military families, the company says. The coffees are available in single-serve cups, packaged in 16-, 36- and 80-count packs, or as ground coffee packaged in 12-ounce bags. Available in select markets and on amazon.com, a 16-pack of single-serve cups has a suggested retail price of $6.48, while a 12-ounce bag of ground coffee retails for $5.99.