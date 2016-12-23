R.W. Knudsen Family Organic Juices

Adding to its portfolio of organic beverages, R.W. Knudsen Family introduced five new organic vegetable juice varieties: Organic Tomato Sriracha, Organic Tomato Red Bell Pepper, Organic Carrot, Organic Beet and Organic Carrot Ginger Turmeric. The vegetable juice drinks contain quality ingredients and no preservatives, the company says.



All varieties are Certified USDA Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified, it adds. All of the juices are packaged in 32-ounce glass bottles, which are available at natural retailers nationwide. Tomato Sriracha and Tomato Red Bell Pepper blends have a suggested retail price of $3.49-$4.49, Carrot and Carrot Ginger Turmeric blends retail between $5.49 and $6.49, and the Beet Juice has a suggested retail price between $6.49 and $7.49.