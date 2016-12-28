OSI Group acquires Flagship Europe

OSI Group, Aurora, Ill., acquired Flagship Europe from the Flagship Food Group, Denver, Colo.



Flagship Europe supplies frozen poultry, sous vide products and pies in addition to mayonnaise, sauces and dressings to the UK foodservice market. Flagship Europe also extended its presence in the food-to-go sector following the acquisition of Calder Foods, a UK-based supplier of sandwich fillings, marinades, sauces, mayonnaise and dips.



“This is another exciting and progressive development for Flagship Europe,” says Russell Maddock, chief executive of Flagship Europe. “The increased resources that will become available to us, along with the access to new clients and global markets as part of the OSI Group, will strengthen our position in the marketplace, improve our proposition and open up new opportunities that will enable us to serve our customers better and support our already successful business."



“Adding Flagship to our OSI Europe business gives OSI a broader presence in Europe,” says David McDonald, president and COO of OSI. “The company’s portfolio of products and brands complements OSI’s current processing strengths while broadening our capabilities to best serve the evolving needs of our customers.”