Theia Brands, Franklin, Mass., launched Theia Spreadable Feta Cheese.



Available in Naked, Mediterranean Herb and Roasted Red Pepper varieties, Theia Spreadable Feta Cheese is versatile and ready to enjoy directly from the package.



Inspired by Greece's homemade daily staple, Theia has taken this beloved Greek cheese and made it spreadable.



The cheese comes in 24-ounce containers, sold in Sam's Club east and west coast locations, with 6.5-ounce containers come to retailers soon.