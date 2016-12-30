Bofanna Frozen Fruit Cream Bars

Bofanna Bars, St. Paul, Minn., launched new frozen fruit and cream bars, available in grocery aisles through the Midwest.



Created with the guidance of the UW Madison frozen dessert department, Madison, Wis., the bars use a rich level of butter fat, as well as a generous portion of farm fresh fruit, combined with Pure Health probiotics such as bacillus coagulans.



They come in six, 3-ounce cartons in Strawberry Cream, Raspberry Truffle, Coconut Chocolate, Vanilla Black Cherry, Mango Cream, Coconut Cream, Strawberry Ice and Lime Ice varieties.