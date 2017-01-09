Dannon Foodservice Transforms Products Lines

Dannon Foodservice, White Plains, N.Y., introduced three transformed product lines—Light & Fit Nonfat Yogurt, Oikos Greek Nonfat Yogurt and Dannon Yogurt Made with Whole Milk—in sync with its mission to bring health through food to as many people as possible.



Light & Fit Nonfat Yogurt and Oikos Greek Nonfat Yogurt both feature a new cup that allows for a clear view of yogurt inside.



“We’re excited about helping roll out the newly transformed Light & Fit, Oikos Greek Nonfat and Dannon Yogurt Made with Whole Milk to our foodservice customers and their patrons,” says



Courtney Firlit, senior manager, portfolio strategy and innovation. “These products are the first of many we’ll be offering that include ingredients people want and appreciate. Through a variety of snacking options and menu inspiration, Dannon embraces the opportunity to work together with foodservice operators to make inspiring goodness a way of life.”



The company also plans to introduce transformed Activia and Dannon Oikos Greek Yogurt Made with Whole Milk, as well as yogurt drinks in the first quarter of 2017.