Vermont Smoke & Cure, Hinesburg, Vt., added a new line of craft pork sausages to its line of meats and meat snacks.



The Hard Cider Bratwurst offers a taste of Citizen Cider’s Unified Press Hard Cider, which is crafted locally with New York state-sourced apples.



The Blue Cheese Bratwurst is stuffed with Bayley Hazen Blue Cheese from Jasper Hill Farm, Greensboro, Vt.



The Bacon Bratwurst offers a signature flavor, made with Vermont Smoke & Cure’s own maple and cider brined bacons, which are cob and maple smoked in the company’s state-of-the art smokehouse.



Other varieties include Sweet Italian and Chorizo.



“We continually seek to buy ingredients from our friends and neighbors, who just happen to grow the best apples and milk and craft them into some of the world’s best ciders and cheeses,” says Chris Bailey, chief executive officer. “This new partnership with Jasper Hill Farm and Citizen Cider reflects that. We are excited to team up with two artisans who lead their categories and who do business the Vermont way – something we’re passionate about.”



All of Vermont Smoke & Cure’s meats are vegetarian-fed, raised without antibiotics or added hormones and free of sodium nitrites. They’re available at select Whole Foods and independent grocers in the Northeast.