Krispy Kreme Nutty Cocoa Ring Nutella Doughnut

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts announced a new doughnut inspired by Nutella hazelnut spread. The Nutty Cocoa Ring doughnut is available now at participating shops in the US.



Pairing a classic Krispy Kreme doughnut with creamy Nutella makes this doughnut a one-of-a-kind product.



“Both Nutella and Krispy Kreme products are adored around the world, and we are thrilled to bring a product featuring the classic taste of Krispy Kreme and the nutty flavor of Nutella to our shops domestically,” said Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. “Krispy Kreme has a wide variety of doughnuts, but this indulgent combination will allow for a flavor experience unlike any other.”



The Nutty Cocoa Ring is dipped in Nutella hazelnut spread, topped off with crunchy hazelnut pieces, and drizzled with chocolate icing.



This is the first time a Krispy Kreme product featuring Nutella has been offered in the United States.