Plocky's Fine Snacks PrOTATO CRISPS
January 6, 2017
Plocky’s Fine Snacks, the maker of PrOTATO CRISPS, announced that it will be showcasing its nutritious snack at The Winter Fancy Food Show on January 22-24, 2017 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. Plocky’s Fine Snacks is recognized as an industry leader in the United States for developing innovated “Healthy Snack” alternatives for today’s health-conscious consumers.
Plocky’s new line of PrOTATO CRISPS provides consumers of all ages with a “Healthy Snack” alternative. Among other things, PrOTATO CRISPS are a great vegetarian source of protein and provides 7 grams per serving. They are Gluten Free, Peanut Free, Tree Nut Free, MSG Free, and Kosher Certified.
PrOTATO CRISPS provide consumers with a nutritional snack that blends potatoes and organic plant protein and packs 7 grams of protein per serving and come in the following three delicious flavors:
Original with Himalayan Pink Salt - This specialty salt comes from ancient sea beds within the Himalayan Mountains in Pakistan. With hues of pink, red, and white, these vibrant colors are a sign of the salt’s rich and varying mineral content.
Spicy Honey BBQ - The sweetness from the honey balances the spicy heat of the barbeque sauce for a flavor profile you’re sure to enjoy.
Peppercorn Ranch - The bold peppercorns mix superbly with the cool and savory ranch seasoning for a flavor profile you’re sure to enjoy.
