Plocky's Fine Snacks PrOTATO CRISPS

Plocky’s Fine Snacks, the maker of PrOTATO CRISPS, announced that it will be showcasing its nutritious snack at The Winter Fancy Food Show on January 22-24, 2017 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. Plocky’s Fine Snacks is recognized as an industry leader in the United States for developing innovated “Healthy Snack” alternatives for today’s health-conscious consumers.



Plocky’s new line of PrOTATO CRISPS provides consumers of all ages with a “Healthy Snack” alternative. Among other things, PrOTATO CRISPS are a great vegetarian source of protein and provides 7 grams per serving. They are Gluten Free, Peanut Free, Tree Nut Free, MSG Free, and Kosher Certified.



PrOTATO CRISPS provide consumers with a nutritional snack that blends potatoes and organic plant protein and packs 7 grams of protein per serving and come in the following three delicious flavors:



Original with Himalayan Pink Salt - This specialty salt comes from ancient sea beds within the Himalayan Mountains in Pakistan. With hues of pink, red, and white, these vibrant colors are a sign of the salt’s rich and varying mineral content.



Spicy Honey BBQ - The sweetness from the honey balances the spicy heat of the barbeque sauce for a flavor profile you’re sure to enjoy.



Peppercorn Ranch - The bold peppercorns mix superbly with the cool and savory ranch seasoning for a flavor profile you’re sure to enjoy.