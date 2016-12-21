Cargill: Canola Lecithin

Cargill is expanding its line of emulsifiers with the addition of deoiled canola lecithin. With the launch, Cargill now offers customers three plant-sourced lecithin options – soy, sunflower and canola – in the U.S. and Canada1.

Cargill's canola lecithin helps food manufacturers deliver product attributes consumers increasingly seek as it is a non-GMO option, may be used in organic products2 and does not have to be declared as a major food allergen.

"We are continually working to develop products that meet the shifting expectations of today's label-conscious consumers," explains Kathrine Lutz, marketing manager, Cargill. "Increasingly, our customers are looking for cost-effective, label-friendly ingredients. With the addition of canola, customers can be assured that whatever their needs, we have a lecithin option that will work for them."

A versatile emulsifier and dispersing agent, Cargill's canola lecithin may be used in a wide variety of food applications, including chocolate and confectionery, bakery and convenience foods. Dispersibility as well as functionality, taste and color are very comparable to soy and sunflower lecithin. As a result, Cargill's canola lecithin may be used as a one-to-one replacement for other lecithin types, making it easy for food manufacturers to incorporate into their product lines with only minor adaptations.

Visit www.cargillfoods.com for further details

1 This product will be available in Europe starting Spring 2017

2 Under certain circumstances per 7 CFR §205.606