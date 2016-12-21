Kemin: Organic Food Safety Option

The Food Technologies division of Kemin, a leading provider of shelf life extension and food safety solutions for food and beverage industries, now offers BactoCEASE® NV OR Liquid as part of its buffered vinegar food safety solutions line. As an alternative to traditionally used synthetic preservatives, this line of buffered vinegar-based products helps manufacturers offer safe and label-friendly meat and poultry products, and is available in liquid, dry, no sodium and organic varieties.

“Our addition of a certified, organic version of BactoCEASE NV OR Liquid is another example of how Kemin responds to our customer’s need for label-friendly ingredient solutions,” says Courtney Schwartz, senior marketing communications manager for Kemin Food Technologies. “As consumers demand more ‘clean’ and organic food and beverage options, Kemin solutions like our organic vinegar preparation allow manufacturers to meet these needs with an effective, recognizable ingredient.”

BactoCEASE NV products have been shown to be effective in extending shelf life by controlling growth of food-borne pathogens, such as Listeria monocytogenes, in fresh and Ready-to-Eat (RTE) meat and poultry products, without negatively impacting the texture or flavor of the finished product.

The meat and poultry markets grow more competitive every day, with consumers becoming more savvy, and the abundance of available information regarding their food choices. Kemin offers manufacturers the technical expertise and protein knowledge to answer production challenges, while providing customized shelf life solutions.

In today’s highly competitive marketplace, Kemin provides food processors, manufacturers and formulators the ability to reduce costs, control inventory and meet demand, all while providing the visual appeal and flavor protection consumers demand.

Please visit https://www.kemin.com/en/north-america/products/bactocease-nv for more information.

