Parker Products: New Plant = More Capacity

Parker Products, a leading provider of inclusions and other specialty ingredients for the baking, dairy, beverage, confectionery, and RTE and snack industries, has broken ground for 90,000-square-foot facility. The food ingredient and flavor systems company has been located in Fort Worth, Texas, since it was founded in 1926, and its new facility will remain in the city at 3001 Strawn Drive.

Parker will move all of its operations to the new location once construction is completed, slated for early 2018. The new facility will triple the company’s total production capacity and serve as the hub of Parker’s kill-step validation and food safety initiatives.

“Our current plant was built in the 1950s, so there were multiple drivers behind building a new facility,” says Greg Hodder, president. “Primarily, the additional space will accommodate anticipated future growth.”

Hodder adds, “The new facility is a collaboration among Emergent Technologies, Elements of Architecture, the City of Fort Worth, the HWH Group, and Todd Hubbard with NAI Real Estate. We appreciate the work all of these organizations have done and will do as the plant is completed over the next year.”

Parker Products

Parker Products makes ingredients that intrigue customers. Parker offers creative inclusions, flavor systems, and grinds like agave glazed quinoa, blueberry rosemary fruit prep, and natural peppermint candy grind. From baking and dairy to beverage, confectionery, and snack, Parker helps build brands across the food and beverage industry.

