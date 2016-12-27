Desgin Gin
The premium gin consists of a classical juniper base complemented with six botanicals
December 27, 2016
No Comments
Desgin Gin introduced its self-titled gin in select markets of the United States.
At 40% alcohol by volume, the premium gin consists of a classical juniper base complemented with six botanicals, including lemongrass, peppercorn, cardamom and pistachio, the company says.
This blend creates the experience of a light, citrus flavor met with a full floral body and ending with a warm peppered finish, it adds. It is available packaged in 750-ml glass bottles that have a suggested retail price of $41.99.
At 40% alcohol by volume, the premium gin consists of a classical juniper base complemented with six botanicals, including lemongrass, peppercorn, cardamom and pistachio, the company says.
This blend creates the experience of a light, citrus flavor met with a full floral body and ending with a warm peppered finish, it adds. It is available packaged in 750-ml glass bottles that have a suggested retail price of $41.99.
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Prepared Foods.