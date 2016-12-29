Beverages

Sparkling Ice Grape Raspberry

Grape Raspberry is packaged in 17-ounce plastic bottles that are priced in line with the rest of the brand’s offerings

December 29, 2016
Sparkling Ice, a brand of TalkingRain Beverage Co., introduced its 16th flavor: Grape Raspberry. The new sparkling, flavored water was developed in direct response to consumer demand, the company says.

Following a social media vote in 2015, in which Black Cherry was voted the fan favorite, fans of Grape Raspberry continued to express their desire for a grape flavored Sparkling Ice, it adds. Available nationwide, Grape Raspberry is packaged in 17-ounce plastic bottles that are priced in line with the rest of the brand’s offerings.

