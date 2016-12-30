Tampa, Fla.-based Complex Beverage LLC added a new product to its portfolio: Lettuce Organic Tea. Made with organic lettuce vegetable juice combined with organic black tea, the tea is available in four flavors: mango, pomegranate passion fruit, apricot and strawberry.



The ready-to-drink teas contain vitamins and antioxidants, the company said. The strawberry contains 40 calories and 10 grams of sugar per 8-ounce serving. Available in 16-ounce bottles nationwide, the tea has a suggested retail price of $1.69.