Aware Beverages announced plans to introduce SoCIAL LITE Vodka in select markets in the United States. SoCIAL LITLE Vodka is a line of unsweetened, ready-to-drink cocktails that are made with vodka, carbonated water and natural flavors.



With 80 calories in each can, the 4% alcohol-by-volume cocktails are offered in three flavors: Lime Ginger, Lemon Cucumber Mint and Pineapple Mango. Packaged in four-packs of 12-ounce slim cans, SoCIAL LITE Vodka’s premixed cocktails are available in select markets with a suggested retail price of $8.99.