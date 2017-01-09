SoCIAL LITE Vodka
SoCIAL LITLE Vodka is a line of unsweetened, ready-to-drink cocktails that are made with vodka, carbonated water and natural flavors
January 9, 2017
No Comments
Aware Beverages announced plans to introduce SoCIAL LITE Vodka in select markets in the United States. SoCIAL LITLE Vodka is a line of unsweetened, ready-to-drink cocktails that are made with vodka, carbonated water and natural flavors.
With 80 calories in each can, the 4% alcohol-by-volume cocktails are offered in three flavors: Lime Ginger, Lemon Cucumber Mint and Pineapple Mango. Packaged in four-packs of 12-ounce slim cans, SoCIAL LITE Vodka’s premixed cocktails are available in select markets with a suggested retail price of $8.99.
With 80 calories in each can, the 4% alcohol-by-volume cocktails are offered in three flavors: Lime Ginger, Lemon Cucumber Mint and Pineapple Mango. Packaged in four-packs of 12-ounce slim cans, SoCIAL LITE Vodka’s premixed cocktails are available in select markets with a suggested retail price of $8.99.
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Prepared Foods.