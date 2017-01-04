Expanding on the popularity of its Green Lemonade, Daily Greens launched a new line to its portfolio of cold-pressed green juices: Green Ade.

The Green Ade line will feature innovative, refreshing, and hydrating lemonade flavors, including Watermelon-Hibiscus Ade, Lime-Basil Ade, Jicama-Blue Majik Ade, and Orange-Turmeric Ade, the company says. Highlighted in all flavors will be nutrient-dense algae-based superfoods, such as chlorella and Blue Majik spirulina.

Each of these “green” superfoods contains more than 65 individual nutrients, the company says. Green Ade juices are packaged in 12-ounce bottles contains 20-40 calories in a bottle and between zero and 7 grams of all-natural sugar. The line is available in select markets with a suggested retail price of $4.99.