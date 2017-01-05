Utmost Brands Inc., doing business as GuS Grown-Up Soda, introduced GuS Soda Cocktail Mixers in select markets. The line of sparkling cocktail mixers is offered in four flavors: Mojito, Moscow Mule, Sparkling Cosmo, and Tonic & Lime. The line is designed to be mixed with 1.5 to 2 ounces of liquor to make a cocktail or consumed alone as a non-alcohol cocktail.



The cocktail mixers are made with real juices, natural roots and extracts and cane sugar, while containing no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. Each 7-ounce bottle contains 55 to 60 calories and has a suggested retail price of $2.85.