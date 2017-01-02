Safer Sunflower

A global leader in the confectionary sunflower processing industry, CHS Inc., announced opening a new Fargo, N.D., facility with state-of-the-art pasteurization capabilities for its non-roasted sunflower products. CHS is the first sunflower processor to offer the industry-leading Log5 pasteurization technology. This allows CHS to provide a full line of processing services – oil roasted, dry roasted and pasteurized products – to its food company and ingredients customers.

“Food safety is number one for everyone, including food companies,” says Robert Deraas, general manager of CHS Sunflower. “Because we are owned by the farmers that grow our sunflower seeds, we’ve always been able to assure our customers that our products are direct-from-the-farm fresh. Pasteurization brings an important layer of food safety assurance to customers, especially those using a non-roasted product.”

Food recalls have been estimated to be a multi-billion dollar problem in the U.S., according to a May 2016 Fortune magazine article.

The Log5 technology is unique in its ability to enable pasteurization without changing texture, taste or overall sensory characteristics of food products. The three-step process with validated 5 log reduction is fully automated, provides for gentle handling of the product, and requires no post-pasteurization drying.

“Customers continue to seek improvements to food safety in the products they consume,” adds Deraas. “Our response at CHS was to thoroughly understand these needs and invest in the most modern technology to satisfy their demand.”

In addition to pasteurization services, the new Fargo facility offers expanded, custom-roasting capabilities for both kernel (oil) and in-shell (dry roasted) sunflowers.

