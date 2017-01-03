Everstone Group Gains Stake in OmniActive Health Technologies

The Everstone Group has invested $35 million in Mumbai-based OmniActive Health Technologies Ltd. (OmniActive) to further accelerate its growth in the fast-expanding nutraceuticals space. The deal is Everstone’s third in the healthcare and wellness sector in less than a year.



OmniActive is a leading supplier of naturally sourced ingredients for eye health, weight management and heart health to global nutraceutical companies that provide food supplements and nutritional fortification. OmniActive has a research-driven approach, state of the art manufacturing facilities, well-equipped R&D centres across India and Canada, and sales and marketing presence across the US, Europe and Asia. In the last 18 months, innovation-driven OmniActive completed 12 human clinical trials in healthy populations across its portfolio of branded ingredients. The company has a very strong presence in the US and is working to achieve similar success in Europe and Asia.



The Everstone investment—which gives it a significant minority stake—will help OmniActive in diversifying and expanding its offerings. OmniActive will use the transaction proceeds from this deal in its inorganic growth strategy and execute the acquisition opportunities it has identified.



Sameer Sain, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Everstone Group, said, “This investment aims at helping OmniActive scale its already strong presence in the fast-growing nutraceutical space. We are excited about partnering with the Mariwala family and building a world class global business.”



OmniActive was founded in 2005 and, over the last decade, has emerged as the leading nutraceutical ingredient supplier to international markets from India, helped by the gradual shift in the nutraceuticals sector towards greater consumption of natural products.



Sanjaya Mariwala, Managing Director, OmniActive Health Technologies Ltd. said, “We welcome this partnership with the Everstone Group. With the support of its experienced teams and funding, OmniActive looks forward to building on our history of solid organic growth by further strengthening our presence globally using innovative products and technologies.



This will be done by also growing inorganically to bring a wider product portfolio of responsibly made ingredients to our customers through our strategic acquisitions,” Mariwala added.