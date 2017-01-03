Favorite Products: November 2016

Prepared Foods readers have spoken. Doritos Loaded is their clear favorite product launched November 2016.

Milka OREO Chocolate Candy Bars finished second in the poll with 21% of the vote.

Doritos Loaded is a bite-sized, triangle-shaped snack loaded with melted cheese and covered in a crispy Doritos-flavored crust. The product is recommended for snacking and is ready after just minutes in the oven.

Doritos Loaded comes in two varieties: Doritos Loaded Nacho Cheese and Doritos Loaded Jalapeno & Cheese.

Read more about Doritos Loaded.

Be sure to VOTE for your favorite new product launch from December 2016.

Voting closes at midnight (EST) on January 31.