Favorite Products: November 2016
Doritos Loaded jumps to number one among Prepared Foods readers in this month’s poll
Prepared Foods readers have spoken. Doritos Loaded is their clear favorite product launched November 2016.
Milka OREO Chocolate Candy Bars finished second in the poll with 21% of the vote.
Doritos Loaded is a bite-sized, triangle-shaped snack loaded with melted cheese and covered in a crispy Doritos-flavored crust. The product is recommended for snacking and is ready after just minutes in the oven.
Doritos Loaded comes in two varieties: Doritos Loaded Nacho Cheese and Doritos Loaded Jalapeno & Cheese.
