Matcha LOVE Organic Unsweetened Green Teas at CVS

ITO EN (North America) INC. a green tea company and innovator of healthy beverages, announced two of its award-winning matcha LOVE Organic unsweetened ready-to-drink teas, Traditional and Ginger, have entered the coolers of 450 CVS Health Pharmacy stores. The new distribution comes as part of CVS Health’s initiative to stock better-for-you food and beverage experiences for its customers. Naturally zero calories and packaged in 16.9-fluid ounce BPA Free PET bottles, both flavors started shipping to stores nationwide this month.



Matcha LOVE Organic unsweetened green teas are brewed with whole tea leaves and 100% pure matcha, a finely-milled green tea powder celebrated for the full health benefits of consuming the entire tea leaf. A revitalizing and naturally energizing way to stay grounded with a sense of clarity and mindfulness, each bottle offers 350 milligrams of the naturally occurring Catechin tea antioxidants, amino acids and vitamins A and C.



“As a company that has been at the forefront of clean beverages for sustained energy, we’re pleased to see the strategic commitment CVS is making with healthy initiatives within their stores,” said Jim Hoagland, COO of ITO EN (North America) INC. “Our vision is to craft refreshing and delicious beverages to help anyone access the powerful benefits of matcha, and we commend CVS for providing options that will ultimately contribute to the health and wellness of our communities.”