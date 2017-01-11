In 2017, Campbell is looking back 100 years, deep into its archives. The company recently discovered its founder’s original 1915 Campbell’s Beefsteak Tomato Soup recipe and decided to not only make the original recipe once again, but package and share a limited batch with consumers.



With the food industry undergoing size-able shifts to respond to changing consumer demand for simple and real food, the original Dr. John Dorrance recipe reminded the company that he championed the idea of bringing real food to consumers. He provided a heritage that Campbell now relays to its consumers.



The company made a limited supply of 10,000 jars using seasonal New Jersey beefsteak tomatoes from southern New Jersey farms. The original Beefsteak Tomato Soup features a balance of texture and sweet and tart flavors.



Campbell’s Beefsteak Tomato Soup can be found in select Cracker Barrel stores across New Jersey and Pennsylvania this January.