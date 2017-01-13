Taco Bell $1 Double Stacked Tacos

Taco Bell recently added $1 Double Stacked Tacos to its menu. The new item is a hard shell and a soft tortilla, and available in three flavors – Cool Habanero, Spicy Sweet and Nacho Crunch.



Taco Bell is on a mission to elevate the consumer experience, and the $1 Double Stacked Tacos not only elevate fan’s cravings, but do so at a price point that’s becoming harder to find in the industry.



Along with the $1 Double Stacked Tacos, Taco Bell is introducing two new sauces, Habanero for the Cool Habanero taco and both Cool Habanero and Sweet Chili for the Spicy Sweet taco. These sauces further showcase the brand’s continued product innovation and bring the flavor of the tacos to a new level, punching up the heat with bold, spicy ingredients.

Habanero Sauce for the Cool Habanero Taco provides heat from the flavors of habanero pepper, guajillo peppers, garlic, ancho chili pepper and paprika, paired with tangy notes from lime and vinegar

Sweet Chili Sauce for the Spicy Sweet Taco is sweet with heat to complement our seasoned beef, made with a blend of chilies, red bell peppers, garlic and spice