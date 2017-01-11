Post Cinnamon Pebbles

Post Consumer Brands is kicking off the new year by unveiling Cinnamon Pebbles. The new variety stays true to the classic Pebbles cereal, but with a creative flavor twist. Each box is packed with a cinnamon sweet taste.

"We're always looking to bring to life new and innovative flavors, and with the growing popularity and consumer demand for all-things cinnamon, it's the perfect time to add this delicious flavor to the Pebbles product line," said Oliver Perez, Senior Brand Manager at Post Consumer Brands. "Similar to the classic Fruity and Cocoa Pebbles brands, the new Cinnamon Pebbles cereal will provide a total sensory overload. As soon as you open a box of Cinnamon Pebbles, the sweet cinnamon smell really comes to life."

Whether eaten straight from the box, poured in a bowl with milk or added into recipes, Cinnamon Pebbles delivers taste for cereal lovers of all ages. Recipes such as Cocoa Pebbles Churros or Fruity Pebbles Cereal Milk Doughnuts can easily be made with Cinnamon Pebbles for a unique twist on these traditional sweet treats.