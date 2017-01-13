Dunkin' Donuts New Americano

The New Year brings a new espresso beverage choice to keep Dunkin' Donuts guests energized throughout 2017. Dunkin' Donuts unveiled the Americano as a new, permanent addition to its variety of premium, specially crafted coffees and espressos, joining a lineup that includes lattes, macchiatos, Cold Brew coffee and more. Available now at participating Dunkin' Donuts restaurants nationwide, the Americano is served hot and combines two shots of Dunkin' Donuts' 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified espresso with hot water, creating a bold beverage with a rich, robust flavor.

According to Jeff Miller, Dunkin' Brands' Executive Chef and Vice President of Product Innovation, "Americano offers a perfect beverage to begin a new year, bringing forward the pure flavor of Dunkin' Donuts espresso featuring notes of caramel and chocolate. As our brand continues to expand our variety of specially crafted coffees and espresso choices, we believe Americano will resonate with guests seeking new, innovative beverages to get going and keep going each day."