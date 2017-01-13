New SMIRNOFF™ Spiked Sparkling Seltzer offers taste that eliminates resolution guilt with less than 100 calories and zero sugar.

In addition to only being 90 calories per 12-ounce serving, SMIRNOFF's new premium malt beverage has only 1g carbs, zero sugar and no artificial sweeteners.

Consumers 21 years of age and older can pick up SMIRNOFF™ Spiked Sparkling Seltzer in three refreshing-tasting flavors – Orange Mango, Cranberry Lime and Watermelon. Served chilled in its slimline can, the three flavors are crafted to remove gluten and are infused with natural fruit flavors.

"The SMIRNOFF brand is bringing something new to the emerging spiked seltzer category by now offering its lowest calorie option (in its flavored malt beverage portfolio)," said Krista Kiisk, Brand Director of Flavored Malt Beverages, Diageo Beer Co. USA. "We know people are looking for different options when it comes to their alcohol, and SMIRNOFF™ Spiked Sparkling Seltzer delivers variety without sacrificing taste."

SMIRNOFF™ Spiked Sparkling Seltzer is 4.5% alcohol by volume (ABV) and can be served chilled in the 12-ounce slimline cans or in a glass on the rocks with a fruit garnish. The new product is available nationwide with a manufacturer's recommended retail price of $8.99 for a 6-pack of 12-ounce cans.