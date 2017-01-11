TIC Gums: Organic Yogurt Texture

TIC Gums introduces Dairyblend YG OG 6, an organic, non-GMO hydrocolloid system for use in indulgent yogurt applications.

Yogurt continues to be a popular product in the dairy category due to its versatility, convenience and source of high quality protein. As dairy manufacturers expand their existing product lines with new options for consumers, many are challenged to maximize nutritional value while delivering products that appeal to the growing market.

Hydrocolloid systems play a significant role in yogurt as they balance the important textural attributes consumers expect with syneresis control and protein stability. Dairyblend YG OG 6 enhances specific attributes such as mouth coating and viscosity, allowing formulators to address their functionality needs while achieving the textural characteristics consumers look for in indulgent products.

Dairyblend YG OG 6 not only yields a rich, indulgent eating experience for yogurt consumers, but also aligns with 95% organic requirements in accordance with the USDA’s National Organic Program.

Visit ticgums.com/indulgent-yogurt to download the latest Technically Speaking white paper, “Creating an Indulgent Texture in Organic Yogurt,” which provides insight into the most recent market trends and explores the use of Dairyblend YG OG 6 in an organic yogurt formulation.

