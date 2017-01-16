Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey in partnership with World of Coffee, Inc. introduces its newest product, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey Coffee. Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey Coffee is premium 100% Arabica coffee, roasted medium, and infused with Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey.

"We use the best tasting and highest quality coffees in the world and now add to that the authentic taste and aroma of Jack Daniel’s,” expressed Charlie Newman, president/owner and roast master of World of Coffee. “We take a lot of care and pride in the coffee products we craft and Jack Daniel’s Coffee is no exception."

Jack Daniel’s Coffee is sold as ground coffee, available in regular and decaffeinated, and packaged in 8.8-ounce collectible tins and 1.5-ounce gift bags. Jack Daniel’s Coffee is initially available at the Lynchburg Hardware and General Store in Lynchburg, Tenn., where every single drop of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey is made. Additionally, it is sold online at jackdaniels.com, followed by a nationwide rollout. The 8.8-ounce tins retail online for $21.95 and the 1.5-ounce gift bags retail for $6.95.