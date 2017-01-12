Ingredion: Non-GMO Verified

Ingredion Incorporated said nine of the company’s key sweetener, texturizer and nutrition solutions have achieved Non-GMO Project Verified status, bringing the total Non-GMO Project Verified ingredient solutions to 57.

The Non-GMO Project (www.nongmoproject.org) offers independent verification for products made according to rigorous best practices for GMO (genetically modified organisms) avoidance. Ingredion’s Verified products are produced in compliance with the Non-GMO Project Standard, which means that ongoing testing of all GMO risk ingredients, facility inspections and an annual audit ensure the company meets the highest standards currently available for GMO avoidance.

The following nine products have been added to Ingredion’s list of Non-GMO Project Verified products:

GLOBE® 10 DE Maltodextrin NON GMO IP

GLOBE 15 DE Maltodextrin NON GMO IP

GLOBE 18 DE Maltodextrin NON GMO IP

ULTRA-CRISP® CS corn starch

NOVATION PRIMA® 340, instant functional native starch

NOVATION PRIMA 350, instant functional native starch

NOVATION PRIMA 300, functional native starch

NOVATION PRIMA 600, functional native starch

NOVATION ENDURA® 0100 functional native starch

According to Mintel GNPD, non-GMO product launches with sweeteners as an ingredient have been on the rise since 2009. Ingredion manufactures its non-GMO maltodextrins in North America, which allows shorter lead times. The NOVATION functional starches enable food manufacturers to develop clean label foods that keep their indulgent textures following cold temperature storage. The starches offer a wide range of process tolerance and stability advantages in applications such as dressings, sauces, ready meals, yogurts and dairy desserts.

Non-GMO Project Verification underscores Ingredion’s TRUETRACE™ traceability program, which protects the purity of the company’s non-GMO offerings via, third-party-audited best practices for segregation and documentation of non-GMO corn.

“We are pleased to receive additional Non-GMO Project Verification, which adds another layer of trust to Ingredion’s long non-GMO track record and broad portfolio of ingredients," says Igor Playner, vice president of innovation and strategy for Ingredion Incorporated, North America. “As consumer demand for non-GMO products continues to grow, manufactures can respond with products made from our Non-GMO Project Verified ingredient solutions that meet consumer demand for clean and simple labels and deliver on the sensory experience, including taste, texture and sweetness, consumers expect, with the convenience and performance manufactures require.”

About Ingredion Incorporated

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) is a leading global ingredient solutions provider. We turn corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value-added ingredients and biomaterial solutions for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing and other industries. Serving customers in over 100 countries, our ingredients make yogurts creamy, candy sweet, paper stronger and face creams silky. Visit Ingredion.com to learn more.

About Ingredion Idea Labs™

Ingredion Idea Labs™ science-based problem solving fosters ideas, innovations and solutions to help customers differentiate their products, optimize costs and get to market faster with greater success and profitability. Our network of 25 labs invites spirited collaboration through consumer insights, applied research, applications know-how and process technology. Visit ingredionidealabs.com.