Werther's Original Caramel Popcorn is celebrating awards season with sweet and salty snacks featuring popped corn covered in rich and creamy Werther's Original Caramel. Made with ingredients like real butter and fresh cream, Werther's Original Caramel Popcorn is a treat for any occasion.



"As a beloved caramel brand, Werther's Original Caramel Popcorn is one of our newest and most snack-worthy products for this upcoming award season," said Meredith Suffron, Director of Marketing for Werther's Original. "Popcorn and entertainment go hand-in-hand, so we're thrilled to be teaming up with the People's Choice Awards this year."



The new product is available in two flavors – Classic Caramel and Sea Salt & Pretzel. Traditionalists may gravitate toward Classic Caramel made with rich and Werther's Caramel, while the newest Sea Salt & Pretzel flavor adds a textural mix that give fans a sweet and salty combination.