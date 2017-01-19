Purple Carrot Expands Product Line

Purple Carrot, the plant-based meal kit company, announced that it has partnered with Forks Over Knives to provide a unique Purple Carrot subscription with modified recipes and ingredients aligned with the Forks Over Knives dietary guidelines. Forks Over Knives, which debuted in 2011 as a critically acclaimed documentary, is dedicated to raising awareness around the impact of a whole food, plant-based diet in terms of preventing disease and improving well-being. Since the film's release, Forks Over Knives has become a global media brand and movement with a website that reaches more than 900,000 monthly unique visitors; four best-selling books (three NY Times bestsellers); an online cooking school; a meal planning service; and a food product line. The brand also has a substantial online community, including nearly 1 million fans on Facebook. With the Purple Carrot partnership, members of the Forks Over Knives community and anyone inspired by the feature film can now have convenient Forks Over Knives approved recipes and pre-portioned ingredients delivered to their home.



"The Forks Over Knives documentary was what inspired me to start Purple Carrot. I saw the movie in 2014 and immediately felt compelled to raise awareness around the tremendous health benefits of plant-based eating. I left my longtime career in pharmaceuticals behind and shifted focus to the concept of food-as-medicine, launching Purple Carrot just a few months later," said Andy Levitt, Purple Carrot's Founder & CEO. "This partnership represents a great line extension for the brand, and we're excited to make plant-based eating even more accessible for the Forks Over Knives community and for anyone who has been moved by the film."



The Forks Over Knives approved meals by Purple Carrot are specifically designed to meet the Forks Over Knives diet guidelines, and include fresh, pre-portioned ingredients and simple step-by-step guidance for people to cook distinctive, healthy, plant-based meals at home in 40 minutes or less. Modified from Purple Carrot meals, all recipes are centered on whole plants and exclude highly refined foods like bleached flour, and added oils.



"At Forks Over Knives, our goal is to provide the motivation, guidance, and a support system to empower people to live healthier and more vibrant lives," said Forks Over Knives' Founder and President Brian Wendel. "Purple Carrot shares a similar philosophy and desire to make the food-as-medicine, plant-based lifestyle more convenient and accessible for busy people. Joining forces with the leading plant-based meal-kit delivery service is a natural fit, since it provides an easy way for even more people to experience the joy and positive benefits of plant-based eating."



The meals are available in 2- or 4-person plans priced at $68 and $72 per week respectively, and begin shipping on January 16.