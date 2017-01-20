Breakfast, Cereals & Bars

Very Berry Cheerios

Strawberry, blueberry, and raspberry fruit flakes are rolled onto every piece of cereal

VeryBerryCheerios_900.jpg
January 20, 2017
KEYWORDS berry cereal / breakfast cereal / Cheerios / new food products
Reprints
No Comments

Cheerios introduced a new variety: Very Berry Cheerios.

Product attributes include:

  • Strawberry, blueberry, and raspberry fruit flakes rolled onto every piece of cereal
  • Like many other Cheerios varieties, Very Berry Cheerios is gluten-free
  • Three grams of soluble fiber daily from whole grain oat foods, like Very Berry Cheerios Cereal in a diet low in fat and cholesterol may reduce the risk of heart disease

Very Berry Cheerios is available on shelves at major retailers nationwide beginning in January 2017 (SRP: $3.99)

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Prepared Foods.

Related Articles

Related Products

You must login or register in order to post a comment.