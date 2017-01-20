Very Berry Cheerios

Attendees will learn about functional beverage innovations, trends, and consumer purchase drivers, what Millennials expect from healthy beverage products and how to make and keep your brand relevant and sensory challenges in functional beverages and flavor/odor masking solutions to meet consumer expectations for great taste

Find out how you can meet today's sugar reduction challenges. As you work to fulfill both the scheduled FDA changes to the Nutrition Facts Label and consumer preferences, you will benefit from learning how to reduce, rebalance, or replace added sugars with label-friendly ingredients.