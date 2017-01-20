Very Berry Cheerios
Strawberry, blueberry, and raspberry fruit flakes are rolled onto every piece of cereal
January 20, 2017
Cheerios introduced a new variety: Very Berry Cheerios.
Product attributes include:
- Strawberry, blueberry, and raspberry fruit flakes rolled onto every piece of cereal
- Like many other Cheerios varieties, Very Berry Cheerios is gluten-free
- Three grams of soluble fiber daily from whole grain oat foods, like Very Berry Cheerios Cereal in a diet low in fat and cholesterol may reduce the risk of heart disease
Very Berry Cheerios is available on shelves at major retailers nationwide beginning in January 2017 (SRP: $3.99)
