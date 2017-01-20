Jamba Super Blend Smoothies

Jamba, Inc., a lifestyle brand with a passion for making healthful living fun, will introduce its Super Blend Smoothies™ as a first step in the company’s renewed focus on highlighting the benefits of blending. The smoothie line, available on January 18, was developed in collaboration with Harley Pasternak, celebrity fitness trainer, blending expert, and New York Times best-selling author of “The Body Reset Diet.”



Jamba’s new Super Blend Smoothies are a meal replacement for people on-the-go, providing optimal nutrition by blending a signature combination of protein, fiber, and healthy fats.



Fun Fact: When blended, fresh ingredients become more easily metabolized.



These smoothies are inspired by Pasternak’s 5-day Body Reset philosophy built to reset your palate, appetite, metabolism, and digestion. The three new blends include: • Apples ‘n Charge™: A blend of apples, bananas, pumpkin seeds, Greek yogurt, milk, cinnamon and honey

PB ‘n Jealous™: A blend of fresh berries, peanut butter, whey protein, milk, and chia

Green Up ‘n Go™: A blend of cucumber, apple, spinach, grapes, Greek yogurt, pumpkin seeds and lemon juice