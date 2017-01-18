Kellogg Unveils Slate of New Products

Kellogg Company is launching more than 50 new products with innovations from its iconic cereals, new snacks and gourmet frozen food options. Each new item is created to specifically meet the diverse needs of today's grocery shopper.

The new products include Special K Nourish® granola, Kellogg's Cinnamon Frosted Flakes™ and Pop-Tarts® coffee-inspired toaster pastries. Snack highlights include Cheez-it® Duoz Bacon & Cheddar crackers and five bold flavors of Pringles® LOUD crisps.

"We know that people are looking for a variety of things when they choose food for themselves and for their families. They want food that is fun and exciting, wholesome and nutritious, convenient and, of course, ," said Paul Norman, president of Kellogg North America. "We are passionate about delivering products that meet a wide range of needs."

Many of the new foods are made with flavor and colors from natural sources, including new Kellogg's Disney Princess cereal and snacks including Special K Nourish Bites and Nutri-Grain Bakery Delights crumb cakes. Also, the entire lineup of Eggo® frozen breakfast products will now be made with flavors and colors from natural sources.

The new products will be widely available nationwide this month. Highlights of the additions to the Kellogg portfolio include the following:

BREAKFAST FOODS

• Kellogg's® Raisin Bran Crunch® Apple Strawberry cereal is bringing excitement to the cereal bowl by putting a sweet spin on heart-healthy bran.

• Kellogg's Special K Nourish® is putting a new spin on granola as it debuts two new, light and crispy flavors with an abundance of wholesome ingredients. Available in Dark Chocolate Coconut and Very Berry with strawberries, blueberries and cranberries.

• Kellogg's Cinnamon Frosted Flakes™ cereal debuts in response to requests from Frosted Flakes fans. To ensure the new cereal meets expectations, more than 100 recipes were considered before Kellogg's settled on the final sweet combination.

• Pop-Tarts® and Dunkin' Donuts have teamed up to introduce the first indulgent coffee-flavored toaster pastries – New Frosted Chocolate Mocha and Frosted Vanilla Latte.

• Kellogg's® Despicable Me cereal features a brown sugar vanilla flavor with large pieces of marshmallows that represent the Minions and their love of bananas.

• Kellogg's® Disney Princess Cereal comes in a collectable series of four sparkling packages, each featuring a different Disney princess. Its strawberry flavor comes in large pieces that make it ideal for on-the-go munching.

• Kellogg's® Disney Moana cereal features swirl-shaped cereal pieces with a mixed berry flavor and island-inspired marshmallow shapes.

• Keebler® Cookie cereal includes real miniature chocolate chip cookies mixed with cookie dough flavored pieces.

SNACKS

• Pringles® LOUD is an all-new line that delivers adventurous, bold flavor with an epic crunch – created from combinations of flavorful, complex seasonings on top of corn or multi-grain & veggie crisps. Varieties include: Super Cheesy Italian, Spicy Queso, Salsa Fiesta, Mighty Margherita, and Fiery Chili Lime.

• Town House® Crackers and Hummus provides a , portable, single-serving snack option. It combines Pita or Flatbread crackers and a serving of all-natural humus. No refrigeration needed.

• Special K Nourish® Bites are poppable snack bites with premium ingredients including dark chocolate, pistachios, almonds and blueberries. They are free from artificial colors, flavors and preservatives.

• Special K® Protein Bites provide 9 grams of protein per serving and come in two varieties: Peanut Butter Chocolate and Caramel Nut.

• Nutri-Grain® Bakery Delights deliver a cake texture, a fresh-baked taste, 8 grams of whole grain and no artificial flavors, preservatives and colors.

• Special K Nourish® bars debut two new and satisfying flavors: Caramel Almond Sea Salt and Chocolate Coconut Cashew.

• Cheez-It Duoz™ crackers bring new variety and intensity to the snack aisle by adding two bold new flavor combinations – cheddar & bacon and jalapeño & cheddar jack.

• Keebler® Club® Bites sandwich crackers provide the buttery taste of Club crackers and real cheese or peanut butter. They are free from high fructose corn syrup and artificial flavors.

FROZEN

The entire Eggo line – including waffles and breakfast sandwiches – is now made with flavors and colors from natural sources.

MorningStar Farms® Veggie Bowls are true veggie cuisine with flavors that include Chik'n Pot Pie, Moroccan Medley, Chik'n Tikka Masala, Italian Veggie Bake, and Japanese Soba Noodles.