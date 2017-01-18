Saffron Road Extends Plant-Based Protein Snack Line

Saffron Road is expanding its plant-based protein snack line with the addition of innovative new ChickBean Crisps – a baked snack made with high-protein lentils, yellow peas, garbanzo (chickpea) and sweet potato flours.

Like all Saffron Road products, the ChickBean Crisps were created with commitment to taste to capitalize on the growing popularity of clean label better-for-you snacks. They are free from artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives and since they’re primarily made from legumes, each one ounce serving of Saffron Road ChickBean Crisps contains four grams of protein, two grams of fiber and only a few grams of fat.

Initially, they come in three flavors, Sea Salt, White Cheddar, Zesty Ranch, and all are certified Halal, OU Kosher, and Gluten Free. Additionally, these new Crisps are soy free and are in the process of being Non-GMO Project Verified.

Plant-based nutrition is an essential component of the natural and organic industry. Beans, lentils, and chickpeas are quickly gaining attention as nutritionally superior value-added foods and ingredients, based on their nutritious, sustainable, gluten-free, and Non-GMO attributes.

In addition to being protein-packed, these pulses are a good source of B vitamins, folic acid, and fiber. Therefore, and not surprisingly, as consumers are increasingly searching for ways to add healthier ingredients to their diets, high-protein snacks are playing a larger role in discerning American’s eating choices. Furthermore, this move towards snacking with a health benefit is being driven by the youngest generations – Generation Z, Millennials and Generation X – which together make up majority of the population.