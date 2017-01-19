Mountain Dew Develops New Product Packaging

In addition to digital and TV creative, the makers of Mountain Dew have updated product packaging, now in market across the United States, Europe, Korea, Middle East and Pakistan, with other markets to follow throughout the year. The new Mountain Dew visual identity — which spans across packaging, retail displays and brand creative — features a refreshed neon green color palette and kinetic graphic elements that elevate Dew's look to be as dynamic and refreshing as the taste of Dew itself.

"As the DEW Nation continues to evolve, so do we," said Lyons. "We are updating our packaging to not only reflect the energy and refreshing attitude of our brand, but of Mountain Dew drinkers everywhere."

Mountain Dew® is kicking off 2017 with a new global "Do the DEW®" campaign centered around the belief that there's no feeling like doing. Set to appear in more than 20 countries around the world throughout 2017, the effort features a series of creative designed with the mobile consumer in mind. The first piece in the series, titled "Fade Away," debuted on social and television, and stars DEW pro-skateboarder Sean Malto. The start of the new year also brings a unified visual identity for the brand globally.