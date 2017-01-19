Product of the DaySnacks & Appetizers

New Pringles LOUD

New snack chips are available in five varieties

January 19, 2017
New Pringles LOUD are crunchy corn-, grain- and veggie-based crisps that are layered with flavor, and available in five varieties.

Fiery Chili Lime: Corn crisps with spicy tomato flavor, a splash of lime and heat.

Mighty Margherita Pizza: This grain & veggie crisp is layered with the classic ingredients of the popular pizza – tomato, basil and mozzarella – inspired by the colors of the Italian flag.

Salsa Fiesta: These corn-based Pringles are a saucy celebration of flavor.

Spicy Queso: Melty cheese and peppers with corn crisps

Super Cheesy Italian: These new grain & veggie Pringles are inspired by Italian sub sandwiches.

