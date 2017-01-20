New Pei Wei Rice Bowls

Pei Wei has expanded its artisan cooking and cross-cultural Asian offerings with the introduction of two nutritious new rice bowls featuring the bold tastes of Thailand.

The innovative rice bowls, now available nationwide, combine mindfully sourced ingredients chosen for their flavors and nutritional benefits, including fresh produce, bright aromatics and exotic spices, prepared in the Thai tradition.

Supergreen Thai Coconut Curry has a spicy and sweet flavor profile, featuring chicken, carrots, green beans, Swiss chard, onions, Thai basil, fresh cilantro, scallions and lime. The aromatic Thai Basil bowl combines a sweet-savory sauce with chicken, garlic, ginger, red bell peppers, onions and green beans. Both wok-seared dishes can be ordered with a choice of rice, noodles or quinoa.