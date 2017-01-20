New 30g Protein Bars from Premier Protein

Premier Protein launched a new line of protein bars with no artificial sweeteners, flavors or colors. The new 30g protein bars join Premier Protein's existing lineup of shakes, bars and powders, and are packed with protein, not with sugar or calories (more calories from protein than sugar), providing consumers with sustained energy to help them do what they need and achieve what they want.

Five of the existing 30g bar flavors have been refreshed - Chocolate Peanut Butter, Yogurt Peanut Crunch, Peanut Butter Crunch, Dark Chocolate Mint and Double Chocolate Crunch. Plus, two brand new flavors have joined the lineup – Salted Caramel and Dark Chocolate Almond. Premier Protein's new 30g bars can help those looking to stay active with the help of great tasting protein, something that's on everyone's mind as they try and stick to their New Year's resolutions. Each gluten free bar contains 30g of protein, 3g fiber, and 10% daily value calcium.