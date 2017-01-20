Reddi-wip Introduces New Recipe

Reddi-wip is kicking off the New Year by announcing its new recipe featuring Grade A cream from cows not treated with artificial growth hormone (rBST) and natural flavors, including vanilla.



“We pride ourselves on listening to our consumers, and our most recent changes reflect their evolving ingredient preferences, as well as their desire for increased transparency around what is in their food,” said Ciare James, senior brand manager, Reddi-wip. “With the delicious taste of real cream – and now natural vanilla flavor – Reddi-wip adds a whoosh of wonder, celebration and joy to any occasion and any treat.”



Originally delivered door-to-door by milkmen, Reddi-wip has always used cream as its primary ingredient. Today, Reddi-wip is made locally in the Midwest and goes from “farm to can” in just five days. The introduction of Grade A cream from cows not treated with artificial growth hormone (rBST) and removal of artificial flavors is yet another way Reddi-wip is working to maintain its position as category leader – some competitors use hydrogenated oil to make their whipped toppings instead of cream.